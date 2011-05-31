Learn Why Boys Have Such an Aversion to the Boyfriend Label

Ok, let me preface this by saying that not all guys have a problem with the “boyfriend” label. I’m talking about a certain breed of guys who can’t seem to let go of the many connotations that come along with taking things from casual hook up to relationship status. And let me tell you, in the New York dating scene or any large city for that matter there is no shortage of these type of guys.

After a very enlightening conversation with a good male friend of mine, I’ve gained a little more insight into why the opposite sex has such an aversion to taking things to the next level. I don’t necessarily agree with everything he said, but he makes some pretty interesting points. I still think that the commitment and security that come along with making someone your “boyfriend” far outweigh the cons. At the end of the day, I think that the aversion boils down to a maturity thing. It’s simply a matter of not being ready to compromise, a huge part of all relationships.

Read on for a look at his side of the argument, and be sure to comment and let me know which of his points if any you agree with.

Cons of the boyfriend label… a guy’s perspective: