Leanimal Releases Bluefly Collection

Our favorite bluntly-banged Project Runway winner has finally announced that her collection for Bluefly is launching. Leanne Marshall, the most recent winner of the show, has created a collection from eco-chic fabrics of brightly colored cropped jackets, tanks, mini skirts and flowy tops.

After a long delay (according to The Cut Marshall claims she has been stuck in her studio sewing and working for months– which is the reason her line took longer to produce than all of the other Project Runway winners) the collection is finally ready. “You know, I make all my own samples– I experiment with these things. I don’t just sketch something and hand it off to somebody,” she said during the photo shoot for her Bluefly collection.

Lucky for us, her craftsmanship paid off. The blue mini skirt in the collection is adorable– and I love that she’s staying true to her wave detailing, which we saw a lot of in her winning collection on the show.

As for her namesake collection, Leanne Marshall, she is in the midst of designing for spring as we speak. We’ll be on the lookout for her designs to walk down the runways come September.