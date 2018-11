Name: Leah Hansen

Agency: Ford Models

Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona

New York City Neighborhood: East Village

Most Incredible Model Moment: Going to all the photo shoots in New York; it’s so different from Arizona.

Favorite Stores: Wet Seal and Victoria’s Secret

Favorite Stylist You’ve Worked With: Sylvia Watson was awesome. I love how she did my hair and make up.

What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season? A Corvette for my 16th birthday.