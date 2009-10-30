The League TV Show Debuts on FX

FX premiered their newest sitcom, The League, starring Mark Duplass, last night, based around a group of men looking to escape the reality of their lives by focusing their energy fully on their fantasy football league. Reviews of the show have been mixed, and we’re wondering if the premise–a fantasy football league–is enough to sustain an entire series. Lately, the improv comedy trend, with seemingly low production budgets, has resulted in some great shows, including FX’s own It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but is it going too far to think any concept will work?

The show definitely had its highs and lows. We are all looking for that funny new show to get into for the rest of the season. With a few good laughs, we might have to wait and see what next week has in store before deciding to commit.