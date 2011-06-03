Lea T. & Olivia Palermo Are Rio Fashion Week’s Top Models

Over this past week, Brazilian bombshells strutted their stuff on the runways for Rio Fashion Week’s Summer 2012 season. Along with the usual suspects like Brazilian models Aline Weber, Isabeli Fontana and Ana Beatriz Barros, there were two extra-special catwalkers who caught our attention during the shows.

First, American “It” girl Olivia Palermo walked in the Coca Cola Clothing show, and the gorgeous girl held her own among the natives, who are notorious for being the most beautiful women in the world. The second modelwho does hail from Brazilis transsexual stunner Lea T., who booked her first ever swimwear show for Blue Man, and even landed a gig as the season’s face for the brand.

Click through to see photos of the ladies working the runwaythey both look pretty breathtaking.