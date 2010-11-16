Lea Michele’s GQ Shoot Is Vampy, Not ‘Glee’ful

Photo: Terry Richardson for GQ, 2010

At this point in time, I feel pretty confident in saying that I am one of the few lost souls left in America who doesn’t watch Glee. But you probably wouldn’t be able to tell, considering how much knowledge I’ve absorbed about the show via casual conversation, Twitter and Internet video clips. I never stop hearing about it: Last week it was the Teenage Dream cover heard ’round the world, tonight it’s Gwyneth Paltrow’s big debut, and now, there’s this.

Freshness got its hands on this behind-the-scenes video of the controversial Glee photo shoot that Terry Richardson shot for GQ. Sure, the pictures were a little racy considering the female models play 16-year-olds on television (and have legions of tween fans looking up to them), but they look downright tame compared to the video footage. Watching Lea lick her lips (I’m not even going to go into that lollipop situation), stick out her chest and tear off her shirt is almost nauseating, and you can tell that she’s really, really into it.

If the actress had one moment to let her inner skank shine, this was probably it, considering she has to repress almost all sexuality for her role on the show. But what kind of message do you think this is sending to her fans? And, how do you think this editorial reflects on Uncle Terry, considering he’s in such hot water regarding his shoots with underage girls? Check out the full clip below, and let us know if you think it’s humanly possible for Miss Michele to open her legs any wider. We’re doubtful.