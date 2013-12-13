Lea Michele Had The Most Retweeted Tweet Of 2013

There have been millions and millions of tweets tweeted and retweeted this past year (and most of them have been about fairly quotidian things like what we ate for lunch or “America’s Next Top Model,” to be honest), but one has been shared more times than any other. That tweet, says Twitter spokesperson Gabriel Strickler, “the Golden Tweet,” for its incredible viral impact and reach.

This year’s Golden Tweet? A short and simple message from “Glee” actress Lea Michele, thanking fans in the wake of the death of her boyfriend Cory Monteith. Monteith died of a drug overdose in July. “Thank you all for helping me through this time with your enormous love & support. Cory will forever be in my heart,” read the message from @LeaMichele. The tweet was retweeted a whopping 408,000 times from people in 108 countries.

The second-most retweeted post was a tweet announcing the death of “Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker, coming directly from his official Twitter account (which is kind of a bit surreal). “It’s with a heavy heart that we must confirm Paul Walker passed away today in a tragic car accident,” read the tweet from @RealPaulWalker.

Thankfully, the third most popular retweet was a bit on the lighter side. It was a post from One Direction heartthrob Niall Horan, rejoicing at turning 20.

“Yesss ! I’m 20 ! Wohooo ! No more teens!” Horan proclaimed. Profound words.