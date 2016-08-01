Lea Michele Poses Totally Naked, Reveals Tiny ‘Finn’ Tattoo

The Kardashians aren’t the only celebs who can pose nude these days, guys: Former “Glee” star Lea Michele also took it all off in a fully naked cover for Women’s Health U.K.’s Naked Issue, an honor that went to Chrissy Teigen last year.

Her killer body is obviously front and center, but it’s the small “Finn” tattoo on her left butt cheek that’s been getting the most attention from “Glee” fans. The ink—an homage to former fiance and co-star Cory Monteith who died in 2013—mirrors the one Michele’s character Rachel Berry got on the show to mark the passing of Monteith’s character Finn Hudson.

“Right now, I feel physically in my best shape, and emotionally in my best place,” she told the magazine, adding “I have down days. I accept those days as much as the happy ones.”