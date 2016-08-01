StyleCaster
Share

Lea Michele Poses Totally Naked, Reveals Tiny ‘Finn’ Tattoo

What's hot
StyleCaster

Lea Michele Poses Totally Naked, Reveals Tiny ‘Finn’ Tattoo

by
13740908 979622728821705 1312115524 n Lea Michele Poses Totally Naked, Reveals Tiny Finn Tattoo

Credit: Instagram | @leamichele

The Kardashians aren’t the only celebs who can pose nude these days, guys: Former “Glee” star Lea Michele also took it all off in a fully naked cover for Women’s Health U.K.’s Naked Issue, an honor that went to Chrissy Teigen last year.

13636181 181183938964586 646034128 n Lea Michele Poses Totally Naked, Reveals Tiny Finn Tattoo

Credit: Instagram | @leamichele

Her killer body is obviously front and center, but it’s the small “Finn” tattoo on her left butt cheek that’s been getting the most attention from “Glee” fans. The ink—an homage to former fiance and co-star Cory Monteith who died in 2013—mirrors the one Michele’s character Rachel Berry got on the show to mark the passing of Monteith’s character Finn Hudson.

13739358 1025998550783358 271800263 n Lea Michele Poses Totally Naked, Reveals Tiny Finn Tattoo

Credit: Instagram | @thelearrenqueen

“Right now, I feel physically in my best shape, and emotionally in my best place,” she told the magazine, adding “I have down days. I accept those days as much as the happy ones.”

21910596 122029125086321 7876305254415859712 n Lea Michele Poses Totally Naked, Reveals Tiny Finn Tattoo

Credit: Instagram | @finchelislife

13731353 305547449795240 1116286711 n Lea Michele Poses Totally Naked, Reveals Tiny Finn Tattoo

Credit: Instagram | @dannilouisewoodafsaji

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share