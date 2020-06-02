Lea Michele’s ‘Glee’ Costar Accused Her of Making Life a ‘Living Hell’ & The Tea Is Hot

If you haven’t seen the Glee drama between Lea Michele and Samantha Marie Ware, let us explain it to you. On Monday, June 1, Samantha—Jane Hayward in season 6 of Glee—took to her Twitter to respond to a tweet that Lea posted about George Floyd and Blake Lives Matter.

“George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter,” Lea tweeted, which led Samantha to respond and accuse Lea of telling the cast and crew that she would “shit” in her costar’s “wig” if given the chance.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET,” Samantha tweeted. “I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘SHIT IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…”

Samantha’s tweet led more of Lea’s former costars to come forward and accuse the actress, who played Rachel Berry on the musical comedy for all six seasons, of similar behavior.

“In LA in 2014 I made money by being an extra on Glee and Lea Michelle was a tyrant. She screamed at staff and once randomly had an extra fired only to find out it was Barbra Streisand’s niece and then quickly asked for her back on set to get her in touch w her aunt 😔,” wrote @linuxtherobot, who claimed to be an extra on Glee. The user also tweeted a screenshot of an article in which Lea was egged for a Glee scene, writing: “When we filmed this scene the entire crew was SO HAPPY. Finally got to watch her get hit by eggs for 7 hours of filming over and over and over again.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum William also tweeted, “Lea treated me so subhuman i left the set of Glee. Pass the 🍿.”

Dabier, who appeared in a 2014 episode of Glee tweeted that Lea wouldn’t allow him to with the main cast. “GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA,” he wrote.

Though none of Glee‘s main cast members accused Lea of any hateful behavior, several did shade the actress with their own tweets. Alex Newell, who starred as Unique in seasons 3 through 6 of Glee, retweeted Samantha’s tweet with a GIF of RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Coco saying, “Get her Jade.” Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on all six seasons, also posted a GIF of her sipping from a coffee mug.

Yvette Nicole Brown, who starred with Lea on the 2017 TV show The Mayor, responded to Samantha’s tweet, writing: “felt every one of those capital letters. ✊🏾” Further, Melissa Benoist, who played Marley Rose on seasons 4 and 5 of Glee, “liked” Samantha’s post, as well as Amber and Alex’s tweets.

In response to a fan who thought that Alex and Lea were friends because they took photos together in Glee season 6 and at a recent performance of Broadway’s Once This Island (which Alex starred in), Alex responded, “She was there I was being polite!! Like I was with anyone that came to see my show! Also I know youre not talking about the season I wasn’t in… until I had to ask to come back so I could pay my bills… since I was released mid season five… while being a series regular!”

When the same fan brought up that Alex still follows Lea, he tweeted, “Thank you for reminding me that I still follower…. followed her.” He also clapped back at a fan who thought he and the other costars were lying. “Child we ain’t got not a damn thing to lie about 6 years later!” he wrote.

Fans also brought up Lea’s past feud with costar Naya Rivera, who starred as Santana Lopez in Glee. The drama was documented in Naya’s 2016 book, Sorry Not Sorry, in which she claimed that Lea didn’t “like sharing the spotlight” as her other costars received more screen time. When one fan tweeted, “Naya tried to warn us,” Alex responded with a GIF of Beyoncé sipping her drink.

Oh, the drama.

