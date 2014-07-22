10 Pics That Prove Lea Michele is Obsessed With Her Own Butt

“Lea Michele sure takes a lot of vacations!” That’s a thought we often have when scrolling through our Twitter and Instagram feeds, followed by “She also really loves showing her butt.”

To be fair, the “Glee” star probably has a shooting schedule that allows her to travel quite a bit, but we can’t help but find it funny that she’s such a fan of her own backside, regularly posting photos of herself taken from behind, often with her arms splayed triumphantly in the air as if to say “hello world, behold my fantastic butt!”

To prove that Michele has a thing about posting her bare ass on social media, check out the below photos, and let us know: Do you ever post revealing pics like these?

What an amazing week in Mexico… ❤️ New day. New year. #Bringit2014 pic.twitter.com/6bjk1M3O66 — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) January 4, 2014