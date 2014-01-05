StyleCaster
Whoa! Lea Michele Shares Very Revealing Bikini Photo on Twitter

New year, indeed! Lea Michele shared a very revealing photo via Twitter yesterday, while vacationing in Mexico.

In the poolside snap, the “Glee” starlet—who’s set to release her debut album “Louder” on March 4—is clutching a palm tree and rocking a skimpy two-piece thong bikini that shows off her entire backside, with the below caption:

Normally, we’d make a crack about pictures like this being totally staged and attention-begging, but we’ll cut Lea some slack—she had an excrutiatingly tough 2013 with the loss of her boyfriend and co-star Cory Monteith. Plus, she does look great.

