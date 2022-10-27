Le Creuset Just Dropped a Holiday Colorway Perfect For Gifting & Classic Skillets Are Already $55 Off

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to both cookware aesthetic and reliability, Le Creuset stays winning. The brand has long boasted high-quality kitchenware pieces that stand the test of time—and look dang good atop your stove or dinner table. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that adding any of its offerings to your collection requires quite the splurge, which is why the aspiring chef or foodie in your life would be over the moon to receive Le Creuset during a special occasion.

And just in the knick of time, the brand has launched a fresh colorway for the holidays. The Rhone Collection features several of Le Creuset’s best-sellers in what the brand describes as a “lavishly rich and delectably nuanced” deep red/plum shade. Per the brand, the new drop was “inspired by the lush region of the Cote du Rhône,” and is “so deep, so luxurious, so juicy, you can practically taste its richness.” Its bold yet understated hue is elevated by the luxe gold knobs, which will “only improve with age.”

The entire collection features five pieces, including top sellers like the round dutch oven, braiser and classic skillet, the latter of which is currently on sale for $55 off its original pricing.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself (we’re not judging) or a loved one this holiday season, let Le Creuset’s offerings be top of your list. In addition to perusing the new collection, the brand has plenty of special deals running right as we speak; nonstick pots and pans and cast iron cookware sets are majorly discounted.

