This Dutch Oven Is The Best Le Creuset Dupe We’ve Seen & It’s On Sale For $50

Let’s be honest, cooking can sometimes be a bit of a struggle. In our wildest dreams, we can chop it up in the kitchen just like Gordon Ramsay and Ina Garten. In reality, there’s sauce splattered across the counter and burnt “test runs” dumped into the trash. But alas, Bed Bath & Beyond is here to change our luck and transform us into the next MasterChef.

The name Le Creuset probably rings a bell because of its wide range of top-grade, picture-perfect cookware. And one of the brand’s fan-favorite items is its Round Dutch Oven. The $370 price tag for the 5.5-quart version is a tough pill to swallow, which is why we were so excited to spot perhaps the best-looking and highest-rated dupe around while looking through Bed Bath & Beyond’s anniversary sale.

For only $50, you get a 6-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven that’s just like its fancier twin. When looking at this affordable alternative, you’ll find so many similarities between the two—and not just in appearance, but also in quality and capabilities.

Cooking with this Dutch oven will make it feel like you have an extra hand in the kitchen. After all, who wouldn’t want an inanimate object for a top-of-the-line sous chef? Especially with Thanksgiving and the holidays coming right up, it’s the prime time to upgrade your cookware. You might want to pick up the pace, though, because it’s on sale right now for just $50.

Take this Dutch oven from your stove and your oven to your dining room table. Its enamel exterior makes it long-lasting, while its enameled interior makes it a breeze to clean. You can put it in the oven at up to 450 degrees, and in a BBQ grill below 500 degrees. That essentially means there’s almost nothing this Dutch oven can’t cook. Plus, the stainless steel knob on the lid and the strong side handles keep your food secure rather than spilled all over the kitchen floor.

With a 4.7-star rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, numerous shoppers call the Dutch oven “perfect” and a “must-have.” One such reviewer wrote, “I have no idea why it took me so long to buy this.” “Cooks evenly, nothing sticks to it, and clean-up is really easy. Made caramelized onions and then French onion soup.” Our mouths can’t be the only ones watering, right?

“So far, I’ve braised 5 pounds of short ribs in what may be one of the greatest meals I’ve ever made. Wow,” wrote another happy customer. Okay, this Dutch oven has some magical powers, and we want it ASAP.

After salivating our way through the reviews section, we dare you to find a better Le Creuset doppelgänger. This $50 enameled cast iron Dutch oven is the answer to all of your cooking woes, and you can thank Bed Bath and Beyond for it. You should pick up one for yourself and several more as holiday gifts for your fellow foodie friends.