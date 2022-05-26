We Can Hardly Believe It: Le Creuset Cookware Is 30% Off This Memorial Day

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon never fails us in deals that are simply irresistible, and we’re taking note of the very best kitchen deals for Memorial Day. We, of course, are keeping an eye on Le Creuset, since the brand’s offerings normally cost a pretty penny. There are a few sales you should definitely save, like Le Creuset’s Dutch oven, which is a massive 30 percent off on Amazon right now. We’re already daydreaming about the glorious dishes that this baby will help make.

We say this with confidence because the brand’s signature Dutch oven

makes cooking easy—it’s like having an extra hand in the kitchen. You can braise meats, roast veggies and cook other one-pot meals in this single essential. And, if you’re thinking ahead (which you should be), it can crank out perfectly-cooked meals for all your summertime feasts. Your friends and family will be dying to get over to your place.

Did we forget to mention that this Dutch oven

is also extremely aesthetically pleasing? You can choose from 11 stunning colors to set the right vibe in your kitchen. It’s the kind of cookware item that you’ll actually want to leave out because it functions as a décor centerpiece just as much as it does a kitchen essential. Just like anything from Le Creuset, this piece is a conversation starter, scene-stealer and main character all in one.

In addition to this discounted kitchen savior, we’re also highlighting two other pieces of marked-down Le Creuset cookware. You should hurry over to Amazon, though, because deals this good won’t last long.

RELATED: 7 Cookware Sets From Amazon That Are Just As Good As Le Creuset & Our Place—Starting at $53

Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven 5.5 qt.

This 5.5-quart Dutch oven is a jack of all trades in that it can slow-cook, braise, roast, bake, fry and more for four to six servings. Known for its superb heat distribution and retention, the flavors this piece of cookware can create are astounding. It can go in your oven or on your stovetop, and it can also go straight into the dishwasher for easy clean-up. Now that is what you want in your kitchen arsenal.

The Dutch oven

has a 30 percent discount for a limited time only, bringing its price from $400 down to $279. Never in our wildest dreams did we think one of these iconic dishes would be within budget, but dreams are meant to become reality sometimes.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven 4.5 qt.

This 4.5-quart Dutch oven

has all of the incredible capabilities and features of the 5.5-quart one above, except it yields more like two to four servings of food. Le Creuset recommends whipping up soups, sides and no-knead breads with this size Dutch oven. Grab yours for 29 percent off while you still can.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven 3.5 qt.

The pan’s 3.5-quart capacity allows you to cook for two to four servings at a time, AKA the ideal size for your soups, casseroles and one-pot meals. Le Creuset suggests you brown a piece of meat on the stovetop and then roast or braise it in the oven. If that doesn’t have your mouth watering, we don’t know what will. The Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven

is 20 percent off right now, so make sure you snag yours ASAP.