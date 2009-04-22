LC and Liz Lemon Heart Steven Alan

Steven Alan’s plaid button downs made two separate appearances on primetime TV within a week, first on 30 Rock last Thursday and then on The Hills this Monday. As I watched The Hills with my usual discerning eye, I noticed LC wearing Steven Alan’s must-have reverse seam shirt in rainbow plaid in the show’s first scene at People’s Revolution (where She-Pratt obviously got yelled at by Kelly Cutrone within the first minute). I paused my tivo asap to make sure that it was actually the shirt I thought it was- since it’s my absolute favorite incarnation of the designer’s plaid shirts (there are also ruffled panties in the same print, as brilliantly discovered by Meg last week).



It’s amazing how wide the demographic for Steven’s Alan’s shirts are, being that it worked for Tina Fey just as well as it worked on LC. Tina opted for a more classic red and blue plaid though, which is definitely something that her character Liz Lemon would wear.