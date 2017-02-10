Take It Easy: 8 Sex Positions for Lazy Mornings

We’re all guilty of being lazy as hell in the sack sometimes—I mean, the majority of sex happens in bed. It’s hard not to be tempted to drift off for a nap when you’re exhausted, not feeling frisky, or whatever. However, being tired or even feeling not-so-horny definitely doesn’t mean you won’t change your mind about wanting to get some action if your partner (or you) put on the right moves. And, as you’ll learn here, those moves don’t have to take much energy—or even much motion, in some cases.
I asked sex therapist Marissa Nelson, LMFT, about how to max out the feel-good factor in a variety of low-effort sex moves. Below, she gives her best tips for getting off during sleepy midnight delights or lazy Sunday mornings. You’re welcome.
Spoons
"Spoons feels amazing for heterosexual couples because the angle and position actually squeeze the penis and make it tight with each thrust," explains Nelson. "It works great for female couples, too, since the big spoon partner can reach around and finger the little spoon."
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
Inverted Missionary
"In this one, the bottom can thrust their hips upward to assist in pleasuring their partner," says Nelson. "It's a great one for intimacy, since the partners can look into each other's eyes, hold hands, and let hands and fingers wander all over each other's bodies."
*Gay and hetero-friendly
Screw
"If it's midnight nookie and you're only half-awake, this position is great, since you can lay on your side sitting up on your elbow, or just lying flat," says Nelson. "For maximum enjoyment, grind your pelvis in a circular motion to increase orgasmic potential."
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
Launch Pad
"This position is one of the best for deep penetration and G-spot stimulation," says Nelson. "With your feet flat against your partner's chest, you can control the depth of the thrust or tickle his balls. Place a pillow or wedge for back support and superior positioning to aid in stimulation and orgasm."
*Gay and hetero-friendly
Rear Entry
"This modified doggy-style is one of the best for G-spot stimulation, and for those times when you're feeling lazy. Open legs will give you deep penetration, and closed legs close will be ideal for G-spotting. Plus, your partner has a great view to smack you on the butt or for anal and vaginal fingering," says Nelson.
*Gay and hetero-friendly
Deck Chair
"To make this position feel amazing for both partners, with every thrust, the top partner should squeeze and release the penis or toy with her vagina through a kegel," says Nelson. "The sensation of tightening will drive male partners crazy, and the squeezing and thrusting will help you on your way to orgasm."
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
Poles Apart
"Lesbian couples will enjoy this head-to-foot position where your bodies are smushed together and one partner can finger the other," says Nelson. "For straight couples, the penis is at an unusual angle, so you can try holding open your butt cheeks to help him better slide in," says Nelson.
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
Missionary
"Classic missionary is one of the best positions for intimacy and connecting with your partner. It feels good for both people and is great for kissing, butt-grabbing and sucking on nipples during intercourse."
*Gay and hetero-friendly
