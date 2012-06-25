6 Lazy Girl Tips to Stay Fit From Workout Tyrant Jackie Warner

With the summer officially here, hiding behind dark-colored clothes and chunky knits is sadly no longer an option. With the warm season calling for skin-baring styles like shorts, tank tops and babydoll dresses, it’s time to step up your health and fitness routine so you can feel great and stay in shape all summer long.

For the many folks who on short on free time, it’s easy to brush off exercise and order take-out from the nearest Chinese restaurant. With a little self-determination, self-control and know-how, however, eating right and squeezing in some time to work out (all while maintaining a healthy diet) can be a lot easier to accomplish than you’d think.

Thankfully, we had the pleasure (and pain) to speak with celebrity trainer Jackie Warner and get a personal fitness session which left our bodies sore for a few days after (guess that means we did something right, right?). As part of Evian‘s “Live Young, Get Fit!” event series — which made its way to Los Angeles, Miami, and New York this past month — Jackie was sent by the mineral water brand to treat some lucky invited fitness enthusiasts to an one-hour workout session, where we were able to chat with the Work Out star and get some easy tips that any lazy girl (or guy) can pull off this summer.

