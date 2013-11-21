StyleCaster
Share

3 Cold-Weather Layering Tricks to Copy Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

3 Cold-Weather Layering Tricks to Copy Right Now

by
3 Cold-Weather Layering Tricks to Copy Right Now
25 Start slideshow

Cold weather is here to stay (at least for a few more months!), and that means it’s time to pile on the layers. The trick to layering: Figuring out how to appear streamlined and stylish, rather than looking like one giant puff ball. We hit New York City streets with Century 21 to spot some winter layering tips and inspiration.

Check out the slideshow above for our favorite layered looks and how to re-create them this season!

For more information about our relationship with Century 21, click here: cmp.ly/3

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Trench coats and leather jackets are usually our Fall style staples, but if you layer them on top of one another, it can make one chic winter look.

Photo: Jenny Norris

Marc New York Black Leather Jacket; $229.97; at c21stores.com

London Fog Trench Coat; $99.97; at c21stores.com

Premise Black Zip Leggings; $22.97; at c21stores.com

Olive & Oak Knit Sweater; $29.97; at c21stores.com

Have fun mixing texture and fabrics, like this street styler did with denim, leather, cotton, and spandex.

Photo: Jenny Norris

Paniz Black Leggings; $27.97; at c21stores.com

Seven7 Denim Top; $18.65; at c21stores.com

Kiddo By Katie Graphic Top; $24.97; at c21stores.com

Portolano Cashmere Beanie; $34.97; at c21stores.com

TCEC Jacket; $59.97; at c21stores.com

Tone down your bold printed shirts by layering them with a crew neck sweater and a jacket worn as a cape. It switches up a style and takes your lighter fabrics into a colder season.  

Photo: Jenny Norris

Turtle Fur Ribbed Beanie; $15.97; at c21stores.com

US Polo Assn Checkered Shirt; $24.97; at c21stores.com

Premise Navy Pullover; $29.97; at c21stores.com

Lush Quilted Jacket; $59.97; at c21stores.com

Jason Wu Tie Front Pants; $229.97; at c21stores.com

Cool cutouts, a textured cap, and a pop of leopard print make this street style look a winter win.

Grace Bear Casquette Cap; $19.97; at c21stores.com

Ellen Tracy Button Front Shirt; $32.97; at c21stores.com

Joseph A Leopard Print Cardigan; $29.97; at c21stores.com

WeSC Black Bomber Jacket; $45.97; at c21stores.com

Tommy Girl Skinny Cargo Jeans; $35.97; at c21stores.com

MIA Black Cutout Flats; $29.97; at c21stores.com

Portolano Cashmere Ribbed Scarf; $42.97; at c21stores.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Celebrity Bangs Inspiration: 8 Ways to Style Your Fringe

Celebrity Bangs Inspiration: 8 Ways to Style Your Fringe
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share