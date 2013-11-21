3 Cold-Weather Layering Tricks to Copy Right Now

Cold weather is here to stay (at least for a few more months!), and that means it’s time to pile on the layers. The trick to layering: Figuring out how to appear streamlined and stylish, rather than looking like one giant puff ball. We hit New York City streets with Century 21 to spot some winter layering tips and inspiration.
Check out the slideshow above for our favorite layered looks and how to re-create them this season!
For more information about our relationship with Century 21, click here: cmp.ly/3
Trench coats and leather jackets are usually our Fall style staples, but if you layer them on top of one another, it can make one chic winter look.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Have fun mixing texture and fabrics, like this street styler did with denim, leather, cotton, and spandex.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Tone down your bold printed shirts by layering them with a crew neck sweater and a jacket worn as a cape. It switches up a style and takes your lighter fabrics into a colder season.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Cool cutouts, a textured cap, and a pop of leopard print make this street style look a winter win.