3 Cold-Weather Layering Tricks to Copy Right Now

Cold weather is here to stay (at least for a few more months!), and that means it’s time to pile on the layers. The trick to layering: Figuring out how to appear streamlined and stylish, rather than looking like one giant puff ball. We hit New York City streets with Century 21 to spot some winter layering tips and inspiration.

Check out the slideshow above for our favorite layered looks and how to re-create them this season!

For more information about our relationship with Century 21, click here: cmp.ly/3