15 of the Best Layering Pieces to Keep You Warm This Winter

Most of us have a few slim, body-hugging clothes that we love, but may feel are impractical for the winter months. But there’s another way to look at it: That lightweight camisole or super-thin long-sleeve top can make an itchy wool sweater or even a silk blouse much more comfortable on a cold day, especially under a cozy coat.

From waffle tops to thermal leggings, these layering items can be worn underneath your jeans, sweaters, and dresses to keep you ultra-cozy in any weather, and not compromise your style by forcing you to wear a coat all day. Shop some of the best winter layering finds, ahead.