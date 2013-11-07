Winter Outfit We Love: Here’s How To Layer Two Jackets This Season

Every day this week, we’ll be posting one winter outfit that we think is a total home run. Meaning, everything about the look works from top to bottom, and it’s not only stylish, but also unique, comfortable, and totally worth copying. For today: a look from Paris Fashion Week that touts the inherent chicness of wearing not one but two jackets at once.



Here is one gal who knows how to layer, plain and simple. It takes a brave one to wear two jackets at one time—and a leather biker situation at that—because it’s a really easy thing to mess up. But the way this look is compiled, with so many different fabrics but a relatively minimalistic color scheme, is perfection. Read on to find out what we loved most about this look!

The Layering: Layering, while simple in principle, is a tough skill to master. The potential for appearing bulky is major, as is the opportunity for clashing colors and fabrics that don’t suit one another. We love the combination of a badass black leather moto jacket with a classically chic wool camel coat, as well as how she paired them both with a button-up blouse in a pastel blue. Also worth noting: the perfectly situated collars.

The Pants: The top half of this outfit can’t have all the fun; these tweed pants are stellar. Not only do they fit perfectly, they are the perfect shade of dark gray-meets-brown, which complements both the coat and her nude pumps. We’re also loving the thicker cuffs rolled at the bottom, which is a modern take on a traditional pleated style.

The Shades: Not to be overlooked: those houndstooth sunglasses, if for no other reason than the tiny flecks of white in the pattern help to highlight and bring out the white of her undershirt, which may otherwise go unnoticed. And the round shape just adds a certain edginess to a look that could otherwise be interpreted as fairly buttoned up.

Are you a fan of this winter outfit, and do you think it’s worth copying? Let us know below!