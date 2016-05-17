StyleCaster
Share

13 Sick Layering Ideas to Steal From Australian Street Style Stars

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Sick Layering Ideas to Steal From Australian Street Style Stars

by
13 Sick Layering Ideas to Steal From Australian Street Style Stars
13 Start slideshow

Over in Sydney, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia is in full swing, and—while stalking the dozens of excellent street style images filling my Instagram feed (and this very website)—I noticed how adept Aussie girls are at the fine art of layering. An oversized off-the-shoulder top under a calf-length vest? Why not! A micromini strapless cocktail dress made daytime-apropos by adding a perfect white tee underneath? Fuc*ing genius.

MORE: 40 Ways to Trick the World Into Thinking You’re Wearing Head-to-Toe Gucci

Click on to see 13 inspiring layering ideas to copy ASAP.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Off-the-shoulder shirt + oversize vest

Photo: Getty Images

Strapless minidress + white tee

Photo: Getty Images

Cascading blouse + blazer + scarf

Photo: Getty Images

Button down +  draped blazer

Photo: Getty Images

Beaded cocktail dress + frilly blouse

Photo: Keishikibi

Button down + 3/4-length sweater

Photo: Getty Images

Fringed dress + wide-legged pants

Photo: Getty Images

Gingham button down + print dress

Photo: Getty Images

Bra + mini skirt + sheer dress + jacket wrapped around waist

Photo: Keishikibi

Thick bra + backless dress + biker jacket

Photo: Getty Images

Asymmetrical top + bomber

Photo: Getty Images

Dressy tank + button-down

Photo: Getty Images

V-neck + Bomber

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 50 All-Time Most Glamorous Looks from Cannes's Red Carpet

The 50 All-Time Most Glamorous Looks from Cannes's Red Carpet
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share