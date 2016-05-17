13 Sick Layering Ideas to Steal From Australian Street Style Stars

Over in Sydney, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia is in full swing, and—while stalking the dozens of excellent street style images filling my Instagram feed (and this very website)—I noticed how adept Aussie girls are at the fine art of layering. An oversized off-the-shoulder top under a calf-length vest? Why not! A micromini strapless cocktail dress made daytime-apropos by adding a perfect white tee underneath? Fuc*ing genius.
Click on to see 13 inspiring layering ideas to copy ASAP.
Off-the-shoulder shirt + oversize vest
Strapless minidress + white tee
Cascading blouse + blazer + scarf
Button down + draped blazer
Beaded cocktail dress + frilly blouse
Button down + 3/4-length sweater
Fringed dress + wide-legged pants
Gingham button down + print dress
Bra + mini skirt + sheer dress + jacket wrapped around waist
Thick bra + backless dress + biker jacket
Asymmetrical top + bomber
Dressy tank + button-down
