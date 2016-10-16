Hate on winter all you want, but if nothing else, with chillier weather comes the opportunity to wear two or three of your favorite outfits—at once. We kid, we kid, but cooler temps do mean layering up, and it’s not always as easy as piling things on and walking out the door.

As any stylist or seasoned street style star and they’ll tell you there’s a science behind it: More visible layers don’t always equal a more stylish outfit. Rather, it’s in the subtle details. We all know how to layer a turtleneck under an off-season dress to make it fall-appropriate, but what about throwing a cropped bustier over a button-down—or letting the bottom two inches of your hem peek through a dress-over-pants-under-coat situation? Major upgrade. Ahead 51 layered outfits to copy right now.