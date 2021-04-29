The Best ‘Law & Order’ Gifts For Fans Who Have Memorized the ‘SVU’ Monologue by Heart

If you’ve been following Detective Olivia Benson for the past two decades, you may want to know what Law and Order TV show gifts are out there to give to yourself or other SVU superfans in your life.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, a spinoff of Law & Order, premiered on NBC in September 1999. The show followed Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. Hargitay remains on the series.

Since its premiere, Law & Order: SVU has aired for more than 20 seasons and won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Hargitay in 2006. (She became the first main cast member from any Law & Order show to win an Emmy.)

In an interview with Parade in 2019, Hargitay opened up about why she thinks Law & Order: SVU has been on the air for so long. “SVU resonates because it’s a path to healing and a path to survivorship,” she said at the time. “Each week, Olivia Benson and the team depict an environment of compassion, sympathy and justice, providing hope to those who experience shame and isolation caused by sexual violence. The conversations that the show inspires have brought a greater awareness and understanding of the issues. And every disclosure is a chance to show that a victim is to be believed.”

However, with so many seasons on the same show, there are bound to be details that Hargitay has forgotten about. In an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2019, Hargitay revealed that she forgot the storylines of one of her episodes while watching a rerun on TV. “However, about a month ago, I did and I stopped. And it was so old, and I’m like, ‘I don’t remember that,'” she said at the time. “And I said, ‘Oh, I’ll just watch and remember what episode it was.’ And I sat there, watching and watching. Half-hour went by, got completely engrossed in the show. Didn’t remember a thing. Didn’t even know it was me! Like, ‘This is a good show!’ But it was so sad, because I could not remember. And then I tried to remember, and I just couldn’t.”

Of course, Law & Order: SVU superfans know each episode and case by heart. If that viewer is you (or someone you know) read on for the best Law and Order TV show gifts to treat yourself or another SVU superfan with.

For more about Law & Order, check out True Stories of Law & Order: The Real Crimes Behind the Best Episodes of the Hit TV Show by Kevin Dwyer and Juré Fiorillo. The book covers 25 cases from Law & Order and its spinoffs’ most popular episodes, from how a woman’s repressed memory led to solving a 30-year-old cold case to the high-profile investigation of millionaire Robert Durst. Like Law & Order fans know, the crime is just the start and the real information can come from the trial and controversial verdicts. If you love Law & Order, you’ll be obsessed with these “true crimes that are oten stranger and more chilling than fiction.”

Can’t get the opening monologue to Law & Order out of your head? This coffee mug featuring the last two lines of the speech is for you.

Everyone Law & Order fan has asked themselves at least once in their lifetime: What would Olivia Benson do? This T-shirt features the “WWOBD” question front and center.

Sip your morning joe with the cast of Law & Order. This coffee mug features a black-and-white illustration of the cast as they investigate a crime.

Though not the real thing, this framed replica of the Law & Order cast’s autographs is still a must-have for any SVU superfan’s home. What visitors don’t know won’t kill them.

“Dun Dun” Face Mask

If you can’t help but hear “dun dun” whenever you think of Law & Order, this face mask is for you. The plain black mask features the iconic two words uttered at the end of SVU‘s opening monologue.

Simple but classic. This plain white tee features an illustration of Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni behind-the-scenes of Law & Order.

Any Law & Order superfan knows the opening monologue by heart. But if you’re still new to the fandom (Hello? Where were you these past 15 years?), this phone case can give you a crash course in what you’ve missed.

Benson and Stabler are the dream team, and there’s no better way to show your Law & Order pride than a T-shirt. This vintage-inspired tee features the crime-fighting duo front and center.

Sleep like a baby with Benson and Stabler by your side. This throw pillow features a throwback mirror selfie or Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni behind-the-scenes of Law & Order.

Wear your Benson love loud and proud with this vintage-inspired T-shirt featuring none other than Detective Olivia Benson. The shirt includes two photos of Benson: One of her with her detective badge and another black-and-white snap where she means business.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

