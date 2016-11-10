Laverne Cox, Jennifer Lawrence Speak Out About Taking Action Now That Trump Happened

In the wake of the election results, many of us are feeling incredibly jarred. Quickly, celebs put a voice to the feelings a lot of us are having—yesterday, Laverne Cox spoke out about what we should do next, and today, Jennifer Lawrence did the same. Hint: It’s not lie on the floor and feel sorry for ourselves, though mourning is a totally important part of the process, and letting it out is key. But the next steps are all about action.

Lawrence started out bleak in op-ed for Broadly today. “Is this the stark reality? It doesn’t matter how hard you work or how qualified you are, at the end of the day, if you’re not a man? Is that what we just learned? This country was founded on immigration and today the only people that feel safe, that their rights are recognized and respected are white men.”

But she quickly found some hope. “If you’re worried about the health of our planet, find out everything you can about how to protect it,” she wrote. “If you’re worried about racial violence love your neighbor more than you’ve ever tried to before—no matter what they believe or who they voted for. If you’re afraid of a wall putting us all into another recession then organize and stand against it.”

Late Tuesday night, Cox tweeted her thoughts in several stages. “I am not a Republican but the majority of our nation is and they turned out in what seem to be record numbers for the Republican candidate,” she wrote. “This is representative democracy. I voted for Hillary. On a spiritual level I must accept this result for my health and pray and continue to work for the country I want to live in. I can still spread love, acceptance, pray and work for justice.”

She added messages of peace to the conversation, reminding devastated fans to find the light. “We will be ok. We will survive. We will find a way to thrive. This is who we are,” she tweeted. As members of the LGBTQ+ community tweeted panicked messages at her, she responded with hope. “I am trying to stay separate and calm and not catastrophize,” she wrote. “I am bracing myself for sure, meditating & praying.”