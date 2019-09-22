The Super Important Detail You Probably Missed on Laverne Cox’s Emmy’s Look

Scroll To See More Images

Laverne Cox has never not slayed on the red carpet. The actress and LGBTQ+ activist always comes dressed to the absolute nines, and I love her for it (and her incredible acting chops and political activism). I had a feeling that Laverne Cox’s 2019 Emmys look would be absolutely glorious, but she truly went beyond my wildest dreams. Not only did Cox step out in front of the cameras in a stunning tulle gown, but she also made a major political statement with her ensemble. We stan a legend!

The Orange Is the New Black actress strutted the red carpet in a gorgeous black and purple Christian Siriano gown—and my eyes are poppin’ out of their sockets. The top of the dress is covered in black feathers, and the lower half is all! Purple! Tulle! Cinderella who? This is the only princess gown I want to see from now on. Laverne Cox knows how to seriously work it, and this incredible gown is no exception.

Perhaps the most important part of Cox’s ensemble, though, is her rainbow clutch. The actress carried a bag that’s so much more than storage for lip gloss and hand lotion. This rainbow clutch is not only the perfect statement piece for Laverne Cox’s outfit—it also makes a political statement. Written on the clutch is “Oct 8, Title VII, Supreme Court.” In case you have no idea what this means, here’s the deal: On October 8, the Supreme Court will consider if current sex discrimination laws (Title VII) protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination in the workplace. This could determine whether or not employers are allowed to fire someone just because they are a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Cox encourages everyone to pay attention and show up for the LGBTQ+ community on October 8th.

Laverne Cox is a political and fashion icon, who’s nominated for Guest Actress in a Drama Series. Anyone who fights for her community and slays on our screens is deserving of every award in our book. We’ll be cheering her on all night long—and forever, probably.