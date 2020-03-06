Jungkook & Jimin’s Lovelorn Lyrics on Lauv’s ‘Who’ Have the BTS ARMY Swooning

Scroll To See More Images

This collab has been on ARMYs minds ever since it was announced back in January, and now Lauv and BTS’ “Who” lyrics and meaning are finally here. Lauv, whose real name is Ari Staprans Leff, tapped BTS members Jungkook and Jimin to feature on this song off his debut full-length album, How I’m Feeling, out Friday, March 6. Fans of the American songwriter and Korean all-stars alike are already impressed.

The teetering track starts off with Lauv featuring heavily on the first verse and chorus. But things take a turn for the introspective as Kookie takes the helm. “Cause you’re not the girl, I fell in love with,” he sings, his voice equal parts whisper and Autotune.

It gives the emotional message of the track a cooler sense. “Who” is at once a song about heartbreak and acceptance, one where you realize the person you fell in love with has changed, and is no longer “who” you fell in love with at all.

Lauv opened up about this in a Q&A in Feb. 2020, where he revealed that the track is actually “one of [his] favorite songs” off the album. Read on for the lyrics, below, to understand why for yourself.

Verse 1: Lauv

Our minds are new, rising visions of you

Girl I think I need a minute

To figure out what is, what isn’t

These choices and voices, they’re all in my head

Sometimes you make me feel crazy

Sometimes I start to think you hate me like, yeah

Pre-Chorus: Lauv

I need a walk, I need a walk

I need to get out of here

‘Cause I need to know

Chorus: Lauv

Who are you?

‘Cause you’re not the girl, I fell in love with, baby

Who are you?

‘Cause something has changed, you’re not the same, I hate it

Ooooh, I’m sick of waiting for love, love

Ooooh, I know that you’re not the one, one

Verse 2: Jungkook

Feelin’ hypnotized by the words that you said

Don’t lie to me, I just get in my head

Verse 2, Cont’d: Jimin

When the morning comes you’re still in my bed

But it’s so, so cold

Pre-Chorus: Jungkook

Who are you?

‘Cause you’re not the girl, I fell in love with

Chorus: Lauv, Jungkook, & Jimin

Who are you?

‘Cause you’re not the girl, I fell in love with, baby

Who are you? (Who are you?)

‘Cause something has changed, you’re not the same, I hate it

Oh, oh-oh, I’m sick of waiting for love, love

Oh, oh-oh, I know that you’re not the one, one