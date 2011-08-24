@LaurenConrad, @NicoleRichie, Sienna Miller Show At PROJECT

Just like the last PROJECT Las Vegas trade show held this past February, this year’s internationally-renowned convention sees the return of celebrity-created apparel and accessories lines from the likes of Lauren Conrad, Nicole Richie and Sienna Miller.

Paper Crown, the line of preppy chic womenswear from former The Hills star Lauren Conrad, showcased their fall 2011 and pre-spring 2012 collections here at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center this week. Ms. Conrad was even in attendance at this year’s show all day on Monday, meeting with buyers and fans alike.

Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow had their amazing, vintage-inspired sunglasses and women’s handbags on display as well, converting PROJECT attendees like myself into loyal brand followers for life. And if Nicole was really the one who was behind the design of those hexagon sunglasses I spotted at the booth, she might have just gained herself a new fashion fan too!

Twenty8Twelve By S. Miller, the British label started by actress-slash-fashion designer Sienna Miller, features once again the line’s recognizable smart, rocker chic style, perfect for city gals looking to invest in some versatile and downtown-approved closet staples.

To check out all of the picture-perfect collections from these fashionable celebs, browse through the photos we snapped up at their booths here at PROJECT in the slideshow above!