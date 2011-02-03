Lauren Santo Domingo Tweets: The Best And The Bitchiest

Let me preface this by saying: I love Lauren Santo Domingo. I think she’s fabulous, and yes, I would kill for her wardrobe, her job and her apartment. Who wouldn’t?

I follow the Vogue contributing editor on Twitter along with over 14,400 other people and some of the things that come out of her mouth (er, smartphone?) make us stop dead in our trackball scrolling. They’re sassy not in a vicious or mean-spirited way, but rather in an “I’m-fantastically-wealthy-and-therefore-a-bit-out-of-touch-with-reality” way, which makes for great reading.

This is the same woman who started Moda Operandi, a website where the richest shoppers can buy designer goods directly off the runway, and that boasts “full quality and full service for full prices, as opposed to the discount version.” Last month, Santo Domingo told Vogue, “The person at the $80 price point has a lot to choose from, but not a lot at the $1,800 price point.” This might not be relatable to 95 percent of the population, but at least she’s got her demographic down!

Sure, her quips are snarky, but they’re also witty the true mark of a good Tweeter. I’ve compiled some of my favorite quotes from the Voguette, and be sure to follow @TheLSD for the most elite Tweets in all of the land!

Photo: Claiborne Swanson Frank for Vogue.com