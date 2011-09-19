Lauren Santo Domingo Officially Has EVERYTHING

“Needless to say I wear a lot of Proenza Schouler. And by a lot, I mean everyday,” Lauren Santo Domingo tells The Coveteur. Sometimes, LSD’s musings make me want to hate her, like that time she talked toInto the Gloss about her blowout habit, stating, “It’s usually when I have 100 emails to do—when I look at my phone and I see 65 emails, it’s my cue for a blowout.” Okay, Lauren! I’m pretty sure that’s what we all do when we have 65 emails…

Anyway, I eventually came to realize that there is no need to hate or be jealous of LSD. She is simply a superior being, and we should all be grateful we are even allowed to coexist on the same planet as her. The co-founder and creative director of the deliciously addictive Moda Operandi (where you can buy clothes right after they appear on the runway), let the folks at The Coveteur into her closet, and now it’s safe to say that I never want to leave.

Between highlighter yellow Giambattista Valli ball gowns and the Galliano newspaper print dress Sarah Jessica Parker famously wore on Sex and the City, this is it, people: HEAVEN. Enter the rabbit hole and forever be envious.

“Sequins and feathers,” she says, “My two favorite food groups.” Maybe that’s why, merely a few months after giving birth, she was back to a sample size sitting front row at New York Fashion Week? Oh, wait, I totally forgot. She also loves bacon and Belgian waffles. Ugh, some people…