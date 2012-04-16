Meet The Coachella-Worthy Label That Calls Emma Roberts, Alessandra Ambrosio & Selena Gomez Fans

Combining her love of art and boho chic fashion, Lauren Moshi’s line of graphic t-shirts, tanks, lace ponchos and other California-cool closet staples have become a hit with some of young Hollywood’s fashion set. Celebrity fans include the likes of Emma Roberts, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Watson, Ashley Tisdale as well as models Alessandra Ambrosio and Brooke Burke.

For Lauren Moshi’s Summer/Pre-Fall 2012 collection, she combines ’60s and ’70s folksy symbols (like peace signs, smiley faces and animals) with a just a slight nod to modern-day minimalism. Creating casually stylish duds for those who want to rock a vintage-inspired, flower power look or go for a dresssed-down rocker ensemble, or even a sportswear glam-raver outfit motif, Moshi’s latest collection is totally perfect for whatever summertime style you decide to rock this season.

If you want to rock some items from your favorite celebs, like Lauren’s oh-so-popular Willow Crop Fringe Sweater which has been spotted on Emma, Ashley, Vanessa and Alessandra, be sure to keep an eye out for the label at select retailers, department stores and specialty boutiques nationwide, or head on over to Lauren Moshi’s official site to buy some of her goodies online with prices ranging from $88 to $175.

Don’t forget to also check out Lauren Moshi’s first-ever lookbook video that she just released for her latest collection that might have you wanting to change into some of her comfy tees and shorts in a hot second: