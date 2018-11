What: An emerald fold-over clutch in a polished lizard finish with sleek gold detailing.

Why: This bag is a good way to instantly dress up an outfit, or transition it from day to night. Plus, there’s something incredibly cool and unique about a green bag!

How: Try using it to accessorize a cute printed summer dress, make it a bright accent piece for a classic LBD, or rock it with a pair of skinny jeans and a basic white T-shirt.

Iris Polished Lizard Clutch, $150; at Lauren Merkin