Lauren Lauren: Lauren Bush And David Lauren Engaged!

Photo: Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images

With all of the hubbub surrounding the impending royal wedding across the pond, we Americans have been longing for a fairy-tale nuptial of our own. Now, the closest couple to US aristocracy is reportedly tying the knot: Lauren Bush and David Lauren got engaged on Friday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to Page Six. Wedding fever must be going around, since Winter Kate designer Nicole Richie and her longtime boyfriend Joel Madden wed over the weekend, with the bride in a custom-made Marchesa gown.

David’s father is King of American fashion, Ralph Lauren, and he is currently the executive vice president of worldwide branding, communications and marketing at Polo Ralph Lauren. Lauren Bush, the granddaughter of President George H.W. Bush, recently launched her own clothing line called Lauren Pierce, and is the mastermind behind the philanthropic line of FEED burlap tote bags, which has helped feed over 60 million impoverished children. We wish these two the best of luck! And, in our humble opinion, “Lauren Lauren” has a much nicer ring to it than “Princess Kate of Wales.”