How To Recreate Lauren Conrad’s Chic Workspace In Your Own Home

How To Recreate Lauren Conrad’s Chic Workspace In Your Own Home

Leah Bourne
Lauren Conrad 2013 XO(eco) By BlueAvocado Launch Event

Photo (left): Getty. Photo (right) Via Instagram.

Lauren Conrad recently posted a photo of her home office on Instagram, and we were instantly smitten. Gallery wall of art including mirrors, sketches, and oil paintings? Check. Gold accent pieces including a gold bear paper weight and small lamp with a gilded orb base? Check. An antique accent piece, in this case an old rotary phone? Check.

Luckily, nothing about Conrad’s space is difficult to achieve yourself. Here’s what you need to get the look at home.

How To Recreate Lauren Conrads Chic Workspace In Your Own Home

Photo Courtesy of C.Wonder

1. Create a gallery wall using everything from mirrors, to sketches, all framed in gilded mirrors. 

Mix and match framed sketches like this wall art piece from C. Wonder ($98; available at C.Wonder), mirrors, and watercolors to get the look of Conrad’s gallery wall that hangs above her desk.

productimage picture kate desk calendar kraft refill 1356 How To Recreate Lauren Conrads Chic Workspace In Your Own Home

Photo Courtesy of Sugar Paper

2. Opt for a desk calendar with a vintage feel to it.

Don’t just go for any desk calendar, especially since it will enjoy such a prominent space on your desk. We are huge fans of Sugar Paper’s Kate desk calendar ($38; available at Sugar Paper) that looks a heck of a lot like what Conrad has on her desk.

Safavieh-Jayne-1-Light-Three-Sphere-Table-Lamp

Photo Courtesy of Wayfair

3. Instead of a desk lamp, choose a fun decorative lamp for lighting.

Not just any old desk lamp will do, instead choose a decorative lamp, like this option from Safavieh ($162 for set of two; available at wayfair.com).

Horse+Objet+in+Gold

Photo Courtesy of Dwell Studio

4. Decorate with gold knickknacks. 

Conrad has decorated her desk with a lot of gold objects. While Conrad appears to have a gold bear on her desk, these Safari animals from Dwell Studio ($30; available at Dwell Studio) are a great choice to get the look.

il_fullxfull.570588413_byam

Photo Courtesy of Etsy

5. Complete your desk with an antique-looking rotary phone.

If there is one standout item on Conrad’s desk it is undoubtedly her rotary phone. Yes, you’ll probably still use your smartphone for your real calls, but a rotary phone like this vintage phone ($68; available at Etsy) sure looks great.

