Lauren Conrad’s Marc by Marc Jacobs Bag, Deep Thoughts About Stepanie Pratt’s Ringer

Taking a break from her serious pr job at People’s Revolution, career girl Lauren Conrad was seen entering her LA residence after working out at her local gym, Runyon Canyon, on Monday. Wearing a very appropriate work out outfit, consisting of a white tee and black leggings, The Hills star is also carrying the Marc by Marc Jacobs Dr Q Remy Handbag in tan. It’s refreshing to see the reality star in a t-shirt and sneakers.

Who saw The Hills on Monday? It’s sure going to be awkward next week when she has to relieve Stephanie Pratt from her intern duties at People’s Revolution, but Kelly Cutrone was right; any fashion girl serious about her career would have left her lunch instantaneously to bring the remaining samples to the shoot. What do you think?

Also, did anyone notice that She-Pratt’s ringer was “No Diggity”(you know, Blackstreet’s hit song that reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1996 featuring Dr. Dre)? What do you think the significance of that song is?

Hey yo, hey yo, hey yo, hey yo, hey yo, that girl looks good



