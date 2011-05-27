Lauren Conrad’s Latest Lookbook: Prepsters & Party Girls

Lauren Conrad may have stepped out of the reality TV spotlight, but that doesn’t mean she’s any less busy. Since she escaped from The Hills, she’s become a one-woman empire, and although she has a lucrative book deal and a new beauty website to tend to, it’s clear that her passion lies in fashion design.

The lookbook for her second collection for the contemporary line Paper Crown was just released, and it truly has something for everyone. Preppy customers will love the florals, smart skirts and silk separates that will easily take you from a garden party to a polo match, and party girls will certainly fall for the shiny velvet pieces and body-con black dresses.

Will you be shopping Paper Crown’s Holiday 2011 collection when it hits stores?

Photos via The Fashion Spot