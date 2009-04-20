Lauren Conrad Travels in Style

Lauren “LC” Conrad arrived at New York’s JFK airport in the wee hours of this morning, making this her second visit to NYC in the past week (she was seen shopping in SoHo’s Topshop on Thursday as chronicled by StyleCaster). The actress reality star from MTV’s “The Hills”, was lugging not one, but two giant Goyard bags, a camel colored quilted Chanel bag, and ginormous sunglasses. I wonder what eateries with outdoor seating options she will be photographed at this week while she’s in New York?