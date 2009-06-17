Lauren Conrad Signs Copies of Her Fictional Masterpiece

Master of the written word, Lauren Conrad, made an appearance on behalf of her new book “L.A. Candy” at the Barnes & Noble in The Grove in Los Angeles yesterday. Hordes of fans arrived to have their favorite reality star turned author sign copies of what is sure to be one of the most gripping reads of the year. Does anyone else sense a Gossip Girl-esque drama in the very near future? The only major differences the potential TV adaptation of “L.A. Candy” will have are: the obvious locale and none of the main characters will be gunning for acceptance into Ivy League schools (we’re just hoping they graduate high school).

I have yet to read the book, but if anyone has, reviews are welcome.