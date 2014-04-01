StyleCaster
Links to Click: Lauren Conrad Debuts Purple Hair, Kim K. Attacked By Elephant, More

Sarah Barnes
Image via Laurenconrad.com

Here are some of the day’s buzziest stories from around the Web! 

1. Stop everything and look at Lauren Conrad’s new purple hair! [Beauty High]

2. What can’t Gisele do? For H&M‘s summer campaign, the Victoria’s Secret model will sing Blondie’s “Heart of Glass.” [WWD]

3. Ever dream of what it would be like to wear Chanel every day? For Conde Nast’s Fashion Market Editor Laurel Pantin, this dream is a reality. [Ann Street Studio]

4. Great thing of the day: Flight gets flash mobbed by the cast of one of Broadway’s biggest hits and it was like all of your dreams coming true at once. [YouTube]

5. Style star, Iris Apfel is dishing on how to develop your own decorating style and what you should expect from her upcoming One Kings Lane sale. [The Vivant]

6. ICYMI: Google’s first April Fools’ prank is preeeeetty good. [Time]

7. From bright blue liner to “the new ombre,” these gotta-have-it spring beauty trends are wearable and attention-worthy. [Daily Makeover]

8. Here is the picture of Kim Kardashian getting attacked by an elephant, while trying to take a selfie picture that everyone is talking about. [Us Weekly]

 

