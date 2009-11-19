Lauren Conrad Penning a Style Book

Next fall, Lauren Conrad is going to come out with another book, this time based on her style, and full of advice to young girls on how to dress like the “author/designer/actress” that she “is.” This is following her book LA Candy, which became a #1 New York Times bestseller, and her second book Sweet Little Lies, is set to come out in February.

“I think fashion should be fun and reflective of who you are. When you wear clothes you feel good in, it shows in everything you do. I know this guide will offer simple, practical tips to help anyone look fabulous,” Conrad said regarding the contents of her book. The book will be called Lauren Conrad Style. They went all out on that title, didn’t they?

She seems to be getting closer and closer to her actual creative forte. Fiction-that’s-really-your-life…not so much. Designing clothes that look like overpriced bedsheets, or something you would find at Rainbow? Also not so much. May we suggest a reality show based on the reality show The Hills? It could be called The Hills: The Real The Hills.