Lauren Conrad: Novelist

Lauren Conrad celebrated the launch of her new novel “L.A. Candy” at the Thompson Hotel in Beverly Hills last night. You know the old saying, write what you know: L.A. Candy is about a 19 year old girl who moves to Los Angeles and gets her own reality show, only to have her friends turn on her for a piece of her fame. Don’t get the wrong idea; it’s a “fictional novel,” and not Lauren Conrad’s autobiography.

Clad in a gorgeous 3.1 Phillip Lim dress, as per usual, the ex-reality star said that she hopes to turn the book into a TV series, and rumor has it she wants to star in it herself. But how will LC possibly handle going from a full on reality show to being on a scripted series? Oh right, she might have some experience in that department.

Go ahead and pre-order your copy of “L.A. Candy” on amazon.com we already did.