StyleCaster
Share

Lauren Conrad: Novelist

What's hot
StyleCaster

Lauren Conrad: Novelist

Roberta
by

Lauren Conrad celebrated the launch of her new novel “L.A. Candy” at the Thompson Hotel in Beverly Hills last night. You know the old saying, write what you know: L.A. Candy is about a 19 year old girl who moves to Los Angeles and gets her own reality show, only to have her friends turn on her for a piece of her fame. Don’t get the wrong idea; it’s a “fictional novel,” and not Lauren Conrad’s autobiography.

Clad in a gorgeous 3.1 Phillip Lim dress, as per usual, the ex-reality star said that she hopes to turn the book into a TV series, and rumor has it she wants to star in it herself. But how will LC possibly handle going from a full on reality show to being on a scripted series? Oh right, she might have some experience in that department.

Go ahead and pre-order your copy of “L.A. Candy” on amazon.com we already did.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share