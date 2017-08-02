Lauren Conrad Just Revealed the First Photos of Her Son, Liam

Earlier in July, Lauren Conrad gave birth to her first child, a boy named William (“Liam”) James Tell. Now, the 31-year-old and her husband, William Tell, 37, are sharing not only their son’s name, but the first photos of their little one. In a Tweet this morning, Conrad shared the images, which were shot in a People exclusive.

When he was born, Liam weighed a mere six pounds, which surprised Conrad. “Before the delivery, I felt like I was getting ready for a blind date,” she told People. “We considered doing the 4D ultrasound but then decided to wait. I just remember thinking he was so cute—and I was surprised by how tiny he was. I was convinced I was having a giant baby, to the point where I didn’t even buy newborn clothes—in my head he was 9 lbs.”

The couple is also excited about having a son, which Conrad said she’d hoped for. “Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys.” Congrats to the happy family!