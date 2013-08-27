Links to Click: Watch Chanel Iman Stop a Fight, Lauren Conrad’s Net Worth, More

See what’s happening in the world of celebrity and fashion today!

1. Before heading in to sit with Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, model Chanel Iman had to stop her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, from getting into a fight with security at the MTV VMAs. [YouTube]

2. Suing your celebrity employer is the new black, it seems. Drake is facing a lawsuit from his former stylist, to the tune of $76,000. [TMZ]

3. You won’t believe how much money former reality star Lauren Conrad is worth. Seriously, it’s barely believable. [The Vivant]

4. Lady Gaga wrote a love letter to Donatella Versace in the form of a song, and Donatella thanked Gaga for her “super bitchiness.” [Fashionista]

5. This fall is going to be all about the dark, burgundy lip. Find out the best way to get it from an expert. [Beauty High]

6. Samsung will launch its own watch to compete with Apple’s iWatch. It will launch September 4. [The Verge]

7. There’s a special serum that will help you get rid of of acne literally overnight. Find out what the miracle solution is. [Daily Makeover]

8. A new blog super-imposes Miley Cyrus twerking on things that are actually important. [Miley Cyrus Twerking on Reality]

9. The Daily Front Row has announced its first-ever Fashion Media Awards, with some big names as the inaugural honorees. [Daily Front Row]

