Lauren Conrad’s Net Worth: How Rich Is She Really?



At just 27 years old, Lauren Conrad has been a power player in the industry for years now thanks to her roles on classic MTV reality favorites “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills.” But she’s so much more than that. In what is truly one of the most remarkable TV success stories, Conrad is a mogul in the making, with multiple clothing lines, endorsements, as well as several books under her belt.

But how rich is she really? We investigate below!

Estimated Net Worth: Although recent net worth estimates for Lauren Conrad are around $12 million, it’s safe to say that number is growing rapidly. Her smart investments and sharp business mind insure that she will never end up in the position of so many former reality TV stars.

Salary: Back in the glory days, a.k.a. the consecutive years when LC would appear weekly on our TV screens courtesy of “The Hills,” she pulled in $75,000 an episode—which is comparable to many top actors. In 2008, Forbes listed her yearly income at a cool $1.5 million—not bad for a 22-year-old! In 2010, her income was up to $5 million, and we’re guessing she pulls in more these days thanks to her expanding empire.

Empire: Conrad has always shown an interest in the fashion industry, interning for Teen Vogue during her time on “The Hills.” One of her first endorsements was for Avon’s “Mark.” line back in 2007. Since then, she’s exploded. In 2009, she launched “LC Lauren Conrad” in conjunction with mega-retailer Kohl’s. She also launched a website, The Beauty Department, with a few of her nearest and dearest—her hairstylist and her makeup artist—that’s a highly trafficked Internet source for beauty. She also launched Paper Crown, a more upscale line. She also makes tons of money from an unlikely career—being an author! She has had two three-book deals, and is a bestselling author. We bet you didn’t see that one coming!

Real Estate: Conrad is slowly becoming a real estate mogul! After snagging a $1.3 million condo in Beverly Hills back in 2012, she also purchased a $3.7 million Brentwood mansion earlier this year. It’s also reported that she owns a spread in Laguna Beach, which we all know is her hometown. It’s safe to say she’s a California girl through and through!

