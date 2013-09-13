Links to Click: Lauren Conrad Moves in With BF, What’s it Like Shooting Street Style, More

1. We’re so happy that LC (aka Lauren Conrad) has found a beau for keeps. Looks like the couple will be taking it to the next level. [US Weekly]

2. A behind the scenes video of shooting street style at New York Fashion Week. Let’s just say it’s not as easy as a click of a button. [Buzzfeed]

3. Burberry collaborates with Apple just in time for the release of the 5S. Oh and there’s also a promotion of it shot entirely with a 5S to get you on board. [Fashionista]

4. Another reason you have to watch out in New York. Take a lesson from Nicole Kidman who was collided with a cyclist. Photo included! [People]

5. The Man Repeller is dishing on why blog posts are like one night stands. Do tell. [Vanity Fair]

6. Are you a beauty product hoarder, disorganized or space challenged? Beauty High gives has the solution to make the most out of your space. [Beauty High]

7. It’s Friday and time to celebrate the weekend with the perfect cocktail recipe after a long fashion week. [The Vivant]

8. Make your beauty products work and make you beautiful while you sleep. [Daily Makeover]

9. Thinking about a prenup but don’t know how to pop the question? GQ magazine has 8 steps to help convince your partner to sign the dotted line. [GQ]