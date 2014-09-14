Lauren Conrad is Married!

Congrats to our favorite reality star turned fashion designer and lifestyle guru Lauren Conrad, who married fiance William Tell this weekend.

According to Us Weekly, Conrad and Tell tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of close friends and family in Santa Ynez, California, on Saturday, Sept. 13.

“What a perfect way to start our lives together; surrounded by the people we love most,” the couple told Us in a statement.

While there aren’t any photos yet (let’s get moving, LC) you can bet they’ll be West Coast-y, and oh-so-Pinnable.

Conrad currently covers the fall issue of Martha Stewart Weddings, and revealed herself to be a pretty laid-back bride when it comes to things like choosing dresses for her wedding party (which were all made by Lauren’s line Paper Crown.)

“I sent them all the different shapes and let them pick from two colors. I don’t mind if there are a few girls in the same dress, or if people are all in different ones. It’s too difficult to take a group of girls and put them in the same color and silhouette; everyone has their own style.” In the issue, Conrad posed with her actual bridesmaids, and posted the below shot to Instagram.

Conrad, 28, and Tell, 34, met on Valentine’s Day during a blind date set up by mutual friends in 2012, and got engaged in October 2013.