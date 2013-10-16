Links to Click: Lauren Conrad’s Home Splurge, Kerry Washington to Host SNL, More

Here’s the best of the day from the great wide world of the Internet!

1. Newly engaged Lauren Conrad just moved in with fiancé William Tell, and she shares the one big splurge she bought for their new home. [The Vivant]

2. From fashion muse to SNL host: Kerry Washington will helm the late-night comedy show November 2. [E! Online]

3. Julia Restoin Roitfeld is one of the few women who, at the old age of 33, is still at the height of her career. Or so she says. [Metro UK]

4. Kate Hudson is very, very passionate about leggings. See what she has to say about them in this interview on her Fabletics line. [Daily Makeover]

5. Who doesn’t want to see some of the major Spring 2014 collections turned into artistic GIFs? [The Style Con]

6. Halloween is just around the corner! These super adorable pumpkin nails are subtle and easy to do. Double win. [Beauty High]

7. If there’s one man who is fit to give advice on how women can look sexy this fall, it’s Pucci designer Peter Dundas. [The Cut]

8. Pharrel got married over the weekend! On a boat. Wearing tartan. [BuzzFeed]