Lauren Conrad Tells Us What She Splurged On For Her New Home With Fiancé William Tell

If you weren’t aware, reality star-turned-fashion maven Lauren Conrad got engaged this weekend to longtime boyfriend William Tell. The two have been dating for more than a year, and prior to announcing the engagement, they moved into a house together in Los Angeles.

LC—who’s currently partnering with Downy to highlight a particularly important home improvement project: closet revitalization—chatted with us last week (just days before she showed off her engagement ring on Instagram!) to talk how she and Tell decorated their new home together, the color scheme of their home, and the one thing she splurged on for their new space.

The Vivant: It’s a big deal moving in with someone! How did you guys prepare for the transition?

Lauren Conrad: We renovated the place! We’ve been working on it for over a year now. I kind of re-did it all really. It was nice to start from scratch. I bought a place and basically gutted it. My father is an architect so we designed it together. It was a little overwhelming to have so many choices.

That makes sense. What’s the general feel of your home?

Everything is really muted, with the exception of one piece I just fell in love with and splurged on a bit.

Oh, and what’s that?

I got a rug for my sitting room attached to my bedroom. It’s from HD Buttercup. It’s made from recycled silk saris and it’s pinks and oranges and all these really vibrant colors. At different angles it’s different colors.

Sounds gorgeous! Where’d you put it?

We have this little sitting area off our bedroom, so I put it in there. I just fell in love with it.

Here, the rug LC bought for her house, HD Buttercup’s Zao Overdye Rug, which retails for $12,195. You can buy it here.

