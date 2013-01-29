Lauren Conrad Hates Her ‘Laguna Beach’ Style, Calls It ‘Head-To-Toe Bad’

In the March cover story for Lucky, Lauren Conrad—who we got to know well when we photographed her in her L.A. office back in November—revealed that she’s not a fan of the fashion choices she made while on “Laguna Beach,” the MTV reality show that catapulted her to fame.

“I try to never look back at how I dressed in the first few seasons of ‘Laguna Beach’ because it was pretty bad … head-to-toe bad,” she said. “This past summer, MTV replayed every episode and I would always see it and be like, ‘Ahh, noo!’ I wore these capri denim pants a lot and they were so bad.”

Honestly, it was 2004, Lauren. And you were in high school. We’ve all been there. Plus, “Laguna” was way before the super-glossy days of “The Hills” and everything that followed, so there’s really nothing to be ashamed of.

Of course, we’re not shocked to hear that LC (or any celebrity) cringes at their early days, especially because since “Laguna Beach,” Conrad’s managed to build quite a little lifestyle empire around herself. She’s the designer for two lines (Paper Crown and LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl’s), she’s a New York Times bestselling author, and she has a successful lifestyle website—just to name a few of her accomplishments.

It’s hard for us to believe that less than eight years ago, this mogul in the making was hanging out in her hometown of Laguna Beach, California, eating sushi with her girlfriends and complaining about perpetual heartbreaker Stephen Colletti while MTV cameras tracked her, but LC’s “Laguna” days were what got her to where she is today.

To read the whole interview, head over to Lucky now!

