Lauren Conrad Has Landed

Looks like Lauren Conrad is gracing NYC with her presence this week. After a book signing in LA on Tuesday, LC has landed in our neck of the woods to continue promoting her literary masterpiece. The reality star turned designer turned novelist landed at JFK last night wearing skinny jeans, a very comfy scarf and flip flops. She was carrying a coat (which she’s going to need in the current state of our weather) and multiple Goyard bags.

If it’s an LC sighting you are hankering for, Ms. Conrad will be at the Barnes & Noble in Tribeca this evening at 7pm autographing copies of her soon to be bestseller “L.A. Candy.” See you all there?