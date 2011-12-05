Lauren Conrad Enjoys Making Wreaths And Sniffing Pinecones

I’ve been obsessed with Lauren Conrad since she had a Nokia phone, wore those same damn Chanel sunglasses everyday and thought thatStephen Colletti was a gift from the heavens. I remained obsessed with her during her time “interning” at Teen Vogue when she had the first BlackBerry, carried the same damn Chanel bag everyday and thought that Brody Jenner was a gift from the heavens. (Sensing a pattern here, or is it just me?)

Now, since ditching the world of reality TV and branding herself like a pro (seriously — she pulls in millions a year), she’s become some sort of bizarre Martha Stewart for the millenial set.

Today, she took to her official website to post holiday decorating tips that are more akin to the style of my grandmother than a 25 year-old who has probably slept in the bathroom of Les Deux more times than she can count. Anyway, below I offer you a few things I learned about LC.

She’s “a sucker for glittery things,” which honestly sounds like a quote straight out of a Boy George personal ad.

personal ad. She loves the smell of pinecones.

It appears that she may have an autographed copy of her own book on her fireplace.

When it comes to holiday dcor, she goes by the philosophy “the sparklier, the better.”

The thought of a “mason jar snow globe” makes her quiver with glee.

Okay, but seriously. Her tips are actually sort of cute, and her apartment looks adorable. It makes me sad that she’s not married yet — because she is the portrait of domesticity.